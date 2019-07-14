 David Shapiro: HART directors should cooperate on federal subpoenas
David Shapiro: HART directors should cooperate on federal subpoenas

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
City Councilwoman Heidi Tsune­yoshi is fighting a noble battle to force into the open the secretive dealings that have caused rail construction costs to balloon from $5.2 billion to $9.2 billion and counting. Read more

