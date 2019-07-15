 Council’s office move to Alii Place hits a snag
Hawaii News

Council’s office move to Alii Place hits a snag

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council’s plan to temporarily move into offices at the downtown Alii Place tower has hit a snag that likely will push the renovation of Council offices at Honolulu Hale into 2021. Read more

