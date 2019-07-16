 Editorial: Rules needed for cameras in parks
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rules needed for cameras in parks

  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.

Keeping an eye on Oahu parks — which have become more frequent tourist stops as well as at-risk locales for criminal activity — is a defensible idea, even a good one. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hirono would encourage dangerous migration

Scroll Up