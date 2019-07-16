Local support for TMT has been strong for years

While media coverage of the Thirty Meter Telescope has been dominated by images of hundreds of protesters trying to block construction of the project, support for the telescope has been strong throughout the state in recent years. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.