 Maui Humane Society gets visit, donation from Oprah Winfrey
Hawaii News

Maui Humane Society gets visit, donation from Oprah Winfrey

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.

The Maui Humane Society staff and animals returned home Saturday morning to the building they evacuated due to the wildfire, then got a surprise visit from Oprah Winfrey that afternoon. Read more

