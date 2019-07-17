Column: Ige acts to defend TMT’s false narrative

Despite decades of community worry about observatories overwhelming the islanders’ beloved mountain, Thirty Meter Telescope officials portray their embattled Mauna Kea telescope as an innocent victim of a clash between science and religion, progress versus the past, or as a whipping boy for colonial sins they had nothing to do with. Read more
