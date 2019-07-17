 Infants’ death at unlicensed day care reclassified as manslaughter
Infants’ death at unlicensed day care reclassified as manslaughter

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Honolulu police said Tuesday they now believe someone is responsible for the death of a 7-month-old girl Feb. 24 at a home day care at Aliamanu Military Reservation. Read more

Big Island dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

