 TMT says it’s not responsible to reimburse law enforcement
Hawaii News

TMT says it’s not responsible to reimburse law enforcement

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

State officials say it’s too early to estimate how much it could cost law enforcement agencies to provide protection and help pave the way for construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope as protesters attempt to block the project. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

Scroll Up