 Transpac captains recount night rescue from sinking yacht
Hawaii News

Transpac captains recount night rescue from sinking yacht

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

As the Santa Cruz 70 OEX trans-Pacific yacht sailed briskly through the oceanic darkness about 240 nautical miles off the coast of California at about 2 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on July 15, captain and crew heard their vessel’s death knell. Read more

Previous Story
Big Island dairy removing wastewater lagoons in deal with state

Scroll Up