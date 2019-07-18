 Former Ethics Commission leader rips members for lack of support
Former Ethics Commission leader rips members for lack of support

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The former director of the Honolulu Ethics Commission told the panel’s members Wednesday that they violated the public’s trust by pulling him and his staff off from their investigations of ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, then-Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Read more

