 High bacteria advisory issued for Oahu, Kauai beaches
Hawaii News

High bacteria advisory issued for Oahu, Kauai beaches

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

High levels of enterococci, a bacteria commonly found when fecal pathogens are present, have been found at Public Bath Beach in Waikiki and Haena Beach on Kauai, the Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch said Wednesday. Read more

