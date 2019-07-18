 Highway closed, 33 arrested as TMT protests ratchet up
  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Protesters forced the closure of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii island for more than three hours Wednesday and 33 kupuna, or Hawaiian elders, were arrested in a sit-in intended to block construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

