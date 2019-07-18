Highway closed, 33 arrested as TMT protests ratchet up

Protesters forced the closure of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii island for more than three hours Wednesday and 33 kupuna, or Hawaiian elders, were arrested in a sit-in intended to block construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more
