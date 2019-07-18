 Homeowner surveys Kalihi fire damage, mourns death of her sister
Hawaii News

Homeowner surveys Kalihi fire damage, mourns death of her sister

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Loreto Sacramento toured her charred home in Kalihi in disbelief on Wednesday, even as she made funeral arrangements for her younger sister who was injured in the fire and died July 11 at Straub Medical Center’s burn unit. Read more

Previous Story
ASB’s chief named UH Foundation chairman

Scroll Up