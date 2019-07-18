 Ige issues emergency edict as number of TMT protesters balloons
Ige issues emergency edict as number of TMT protesters balloons

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Wednesday afternoon as the number of people gathered at the base of Mauna Kea to protest the Thirty Meter Telescope swelled to roughly 1,000 and crews were blocked for the third day in a row from accessing the telescope construction site. Read more

