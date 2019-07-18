 Marines killed on Tarawa returned to U.S. soil
Hawaii News

Marines killed on Tarawa returned to U.S. soil

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The remains of at least 22 Marines killed in the bloody 1943 Battle of Tarawa — a costly lesson in amphibious attack — were returned to American soil Wednesday night and honored in a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

