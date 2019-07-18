Maui police arrest arson suspect in massive wildfire

Maui police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of setting the 9,000-acre wildfire in South Maui, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.