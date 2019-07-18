 Maui police arrest arson suspect in massive wildfire
Hawaii News

Maui police arrest arson suspect in massive wildfire

  • By Leila Fujimori and Rosemarie Bernardo lfujimori@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Maui police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of setting the 9,000-acre wildfire in South Maui, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents. Read more

