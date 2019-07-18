Oahu activists demonstrate after TMT arrests

Oahu experienced a taste of Hawaii island’s Thirty Meter Telescope protest Wednesday as Native Hawaiian sympathizers demonstrated at the state Capitol courtyard, held a sit-in at Gov. David Ige’s office and slowed traffic on the H-1 Freeway and at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, among other actions. Read more
