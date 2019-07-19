 Contingency fund to cover contamination, HART says
Contingency fund to cover contamination, HART says

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
The board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on Thursday approved paying a contractor up to $10 million to deal with contaminated groundwater found in December in an aquifer about 30 feet below a rail work site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Read more

