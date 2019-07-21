 Charter amendment proposal would dissolve HART
Hawaii News

Charter amendment proposal would dissolve HART

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson wants voters to abolish the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and transfer oversight of the island’s troubled rail construction project to an agency that answers directly to the mayor. Read more

Driver’s name released in fatal Kahala crash
Vital statistics

