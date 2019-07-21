Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard steps up effort to qualify for fall primary debate

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard needs to attract about 30,000 more unique donors to her presidential bid to fulfill one of two criteria for making it into the Democratic primary debates in September. Read more
