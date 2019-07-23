 Court hears challenge to emergency proclamation
Hawaii News

Court hears challenge to emergency proclamation

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

A state judge says he hopes to have, by the end of today, a decision on a Big Island kumu hula’s challenge to Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation restricting public access to Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Crews contain 80-acre Maui brush fire

Scroll Up