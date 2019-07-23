 Pressure grows on backers of TMT
Pressure grows on backers of TMT

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

As the protest over the Thirty Meter Telescope rages on, an increasing number of activists are targeting the largest funder of the next- generation telescope, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation of Palo Alto, Calif. Read more

