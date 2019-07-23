 Support for protesters stretches across the islands
Hawaii News

Support for protesters stretches across the islands

  • By Mark Ladao and Dan Nakaso mladao@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

Protesters who want to halt construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope continue to gain momentum for their cause, with statements Monday from public officials, shows of support from around the country and a nod from Hawaii businesses shutting their doors in solidarity. Read more

