 Unsafe water was found last year at 41% of Hawaii beaches
Hawaii News

Unsafe water was found last year at 41% of Hawaii beaches

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

On July 15, during the latest big swell in this epic South Shore summer, Oahu native Fred Farmer went surfing at Publics, a long, left-breaking wave that peels over the shallow reef off Public Bath Beach in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Crews contain 80-acre Maui brush fire

Scroll Up