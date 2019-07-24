Apollo 11 thrilled Hawaii with splashdown return

The out-of-this-world drama didn’t end when Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon and then, with many fingers crossed, successfully rocketed back to the Apollo 11 command module to rejoin Michael Collins. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.