 Bankoh’s second quarter beats Wall Street’s expectations
Hawaii News

Bankoh’s second quarter beats Wall Street’s expectations

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Bank of Hawaii Corp., the state’s second-largest bank, reported that its second-­quarter net income rose to $56.9 million, which was 4% higher than the same quarter in 2018 and surpassed Wall Street expectations. Read more

Previous Story
Teenage boy dies from injuries in Sunday crash that killed Kihei woman

Scroll Up