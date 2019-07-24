 Education Institute of Hawaii sues to get public schools’ budget data
Hawaii News

Education Institute of Hawaii sues to get public schools’ budget data

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

The Education Institute of Hawaii is suing schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and the Department of Education for failing to hand over all the budget data it is seeking. Read more

