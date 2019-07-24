Gov. David Ige TMT opponents on Mauna Kea and taps Harry Kim to lead negotiations

After a weeklong standoff, Gov. David Ige on Tuesday asked Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim to “coordinate” state and county efforts to resolve the impasse over the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.