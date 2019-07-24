 Lieutenant governor sees room for compromise on TMT
Lieutenant governor sees room for compromise on TMT

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday he thinks there are potential areas of compromise between state officials and opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope, such as an accelerated decommissioning of five existing telescopes, that could help move the $1.4 billion telescope project forward. Read more

