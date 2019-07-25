 Maui man mourns wife and son
Hawaii News

Maui man mourns wife and son

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

David Jouvenat’s 49-year-old wife, Mildred, was killed Sunday when a suspected drunk driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed the centerline on Piilani Highway in Kihei and crushed her car. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank to invest $40M in upgrades

Scroll Up