‘The Rock’ visits TMT protest site

Hawaii News

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise visit to Mauna Kea on Wednesday afternoon to add some star power to the protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope, and a surge of people submitting comments about TMT on the governor’s website caused the site to crash. Read more

