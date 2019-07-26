 Habitual DUI offenders now face 5 years in jail
  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Four Oahu drivers charged with habitual drunken driving are looking at Class C felony convictions instead of petty misdemeanors under a tougher drunken driving law that went into effect July 1. Read more

