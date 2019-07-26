 Cataluna: Too much trash, not enough options
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Too much trash, not enough options

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

The city’s counterintuitive pilot project to make bulky item pick up more efficient and effective by making it even less available has been roundly criticized by residents who are watching with dismay as piles pile up in their neighborhoods. Read more

Previous Story
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Scroll Up