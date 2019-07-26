 Mayor Caldwell warns of crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
Mayor Caldwell warns of crackdown on illegal vacation rentals

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The city has sent out approximately 5,000 “courtesy” letters to owners and operators of illegal vacation rentals, warning them to cease advertising or risk paying hefty fines. Read more

