Mayor Caldwell warns of crackdown on illegal vacation rentals

The city has sent out approximately 5,000 “courtesy” letters to owners and operators of illegal vacation rentals, warning them to cease advertising or risk paying hefty fines. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.