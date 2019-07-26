 TMT supporters rally at the Capitol
TMT supporters rally at the Capitol

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

More than 400 people waved signs and shouted slogans Thursday at a state Capitol rally called to show support for the beleaguered Thirty Meter Telescope. But about half of the demonstrators were there to oppose the planned Mauna Kea telescope. Read more

