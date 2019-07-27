 Queen Emma Tower exemptions get initial OK
Queen Emma Tower exemptions get initial OK

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 p.m.

An affordable-housing group seeking to convert the long-vacant Queen Emma Tower into a rental complex for those in the lowest income categories won preliminary approval Wednesday from the City Council Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee for waivers of various project fees and requirements. Read more

