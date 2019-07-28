 Crimes go unsolved as Honolulu Police Department copes with officer shortage
Hawaii News

Crimes go unsolved as Honolulu Police Department copes with officer shortage

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If your car was stolen or your home burglarized, chances are police won’t be following up with an investigation but rather with a letter essentially saying they won’t be following up. Read more

Previous Story
Lanai residents receive 16 Hawaiian Home Lands lots
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up