 Maui wildlife refuge to reopen today
Hawaii News

Maui wildlife refuge to reopen today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and Visitor Center were scheduled to reopen today after closing earlier this month because of a nearby wildfire that scorched about 9,000 acres of land in Central Maui. Read more

