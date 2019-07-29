Maui wildlife refuge to reopen today

The Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and Visitor Center were scheduled to reopen today after closing earlier this month because of a nearby wildfire that scorched about 9,000 acres of land in Central Maui. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.