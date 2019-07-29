State-city impasse could mean losing $220 million to shore up Ala Wai Canal

The loss of roughly $220 million in federal funding may be imminent if the state and city don’t reach agreement on who would ultimately be responsible for putting up matching funds required to proceed with shoring up the Ala Wai Canal to protect Waikiki should the waterway overflow. Read more
