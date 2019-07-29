 Tourists on Kauai stranded by Kuhio Highway bridge repairs
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Overnight closures for Kuhio Highway bridge work have left some tourists stranded; now North Shore Kauai residents and tourism officials are ramping up efforts to ensure visitors are aware of the state’s construction schedules. Read more

