 University of Hawaii president visits Mauna Kea protest site
University of Hawaii president visits Mauna Kea protest site

University of Hawaii President David Lassner on Sunday briefly visited the site of the protests that have blocked the start of construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, but a key leader of the anti- TMT movement said there are no talks scheduled with Lassner, the state or Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim to try to resolve the standoff. Read more

