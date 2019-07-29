 University of Hawaii’s Confucius Institute closes as FBI raises alarm
University of Hawaii’s Confucius Institute closes as FBI raises alarm

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

The University of Hawaii has shuttered its China­-influenced Confucius Institute following new federal restrictions and amid FBI warnings that universities are not doing enough to stem intellectual property theft and espionage. Read more

