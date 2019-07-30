Centennial Park groundbreaking was 20 years in the making

Centennial Park, a public- private partnership between the city and the Rotary Club of Honolulu to build a long-awaited park in Waikiki, finally broke ground Monday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.