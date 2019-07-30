 Deadly trend continues with fatal house fire in Palolo
Hawaii News

Deadly trend continues with fatal house fire in Palolo

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

A fire Monday afternoon killed a man in his 60s in a single-family house in Palolo, the fourth fatal fire in Honolulu this month, according to Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant. Read more

