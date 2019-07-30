 Lawyers agree to delay trials for Puana and Kealohas
Hawaii News

Lawyers agree to delay trials for Puana and Kealohas

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

Attorneys for the government and Louis and Katherine Kealoha and her brother have agreed to postpone upcoming criminal trials by several months and are asking a federal judge to approve the delays. Read more

Previous Story
2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Honokaa

Scroll Up