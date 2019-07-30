Project has legal right to start, TMT official says

A top official with the Thirty Meter Telescope said Monday that state officials need to find a way to allow construction of the next-generation telescope on Mauna Kea — and soon. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.