 Activists on Mauna Kea say they will evacuate if weather turns perilous
Hawaii News

Activists on Mauna Kea say they will evacuate if weather turns perilous

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

With two hurricanes approaching Hawaii, the activists blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope say they are prepared to evacuate their blocking positions on Mauna Kea Access Road if the weather danger becomes too great. Read more

Previous Story
Obama’s Punahou jersey could fetch $100,000

Scroll Up