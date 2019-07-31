 Erick weakening while Flossie strengthens
Erick weakening while Flossie strengthens

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Flossie is gradually getting stronger, while Erick is quickly growing weaker and nearing the Hawaiian Islands. The pair are the first tropical cyclones expected to enter the Central Pacific this hurricane season. Read more

