 Hawaii AG seeks end to ‘forever’ chemicals
Hawaii News

Hawaii AG seeks end to ‘forever’ chemicals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s attorney general is among 22 state attorneys general seeking legislation to end the use of what she called toxic “forever” chemicals, which includes the use of firefighting foam. Read more

