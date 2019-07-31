 Ferd Lewis: Furuta’s maturity evident as a senior
Ferd Lewis: Furuta’s maturity evident as a senior

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

As he bulldozed his way for an average of nearly 5 yards per carry last season, University of Hawaii running back Dayton Furuta inspired the chant of “fuuroot…fuuroot” from the stands at Aloha Stadium. Read more

